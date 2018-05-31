NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of appeasing her “independence army” at the expense of Scotland’s NHS, schools and justice system.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the First Minister was ignoring grassroots issues as she desperately tried to win over supporters angry at the SNP’s new independence blueprint.

The party’s Growth Commission, which was launched last week, has provoked splits in the Yes movement after it recommended keeping the pound for at least ten years and limiting public spending.

Ms Davidson said Scotland had “a First Minister whose prime concern seems to be appeasing her own independence army”, as she attempted to “firefight against her own supporters”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the proportion of patients waiting longer than the six week target for key diagnostic tests for conditions such as cancer and brain tumours had increased by 171 per cent under Ms Sturgeon.

He said: “That is what the people of Scotland want the First Minister to focus on. Not promoting another divisive referendum. Nicola Sturgeon needs to stop putting nationalism before our National Health Service.”

The comments came during a First Minister’s Questions dominated by the Growth Commission, which recommended continuing to use the pound without a formal currency union.

It also said it would take a decade to get Scotland's deficit rate under control, but insisted this would not be done through public spending cuts.

The report has been heavily criticised by some within the independence movement. Former SNP deputy leader Jim Fairlie said its policies meant a second referendum would be lost before it started.

Ms Sturgeon outlined a range of achievements by the Government over the past few days – including the abolition of child burial fees and contributing £50 million to a new investment deal for Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

She said: “It is interesting that the only people to have mentioned independence in this chamber today are the Better Together parties.

“We’ll continue to take the action on health, on education, across a whole range of issues that I have spoken about today, and we’ll leave the Better Together parties to speak about whatever they want.”

She said patient waiting times were “not good enough”, but pointed out the NHS was facing a significant increase in demand.

She added: “That’s why we are doing the hard work to prepare our NHS for the future.

“We’re investing record sums. The NHS budget is up by £4 billion already under this Government, and will go up by a further £2 billion.”