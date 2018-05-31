ONE of the leading lights of the campaign to leave the EU has been accused of hypocrisy – after applying for a French residency card.

Conservative peer Lord Lawson, who chaired the Vote Leave campaign, said he had started the “tiresome” process of proving he is legally resident in France to avoid complications after Brexit.

He said he was not applying for French nationality, but anti-Brexit campaigners insisted the move left the former Chancellor looking “like a hypocrite”.

Asked if he had applied for a “carte de sejour”, Lord Lawson told expat newspaper The Connexion: "Yes I've just started, and don't know how it will work out, but am not particularly worried.

"It comes under the category of 'tiresome' rather than 'serious'. I understand some people are worried about healthcare cover and hope it will be sorted out.

"Speaking as a Brit in France – and I'm not applying for French nationality – I am not worried."

A carte de sejour shows a person is legally resident in France, and expats are being urged to apply for them before the UK’s exit from the EU.

Lord Lawson, who lives in south-west France, told the BBC: "It is well known that I live in France and have done so for many years and have referred to this in the House of Lords and elsewhere.

"It was the French authorities who told me that I should apply for a carte de sejour. Nothing else has changed."

The Brexiteer was a leading figure in Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government during the 1980s, and has been an outspoken critic of the EU.

Paul Butters, chairman for the pro-EU campaign group Best For Britain, said: "The idea that the chairman of Vote Leave has applied for his residency card in France takes the biscuit.

"It seemed to Lawson that no cost was not worth paying to leave. But with this news, it seems the cost will be paid by others while the former chancellor suns himself in his luxury home in France. The former chancellor looks like a hypocrite."