The state of Britain’s roads is stopping more people from cycling, a survey has suggested.

More than half (56 per cent) of people say they would cycle more if roads had fewer faults such as potholes, according to research commissioned by Cycling UK.

The charity’s head of campaigns, Duncan Dollimore, said: “Cycling is still a minority activity in the UK with only 2% of all journeys made by bike. Those who do cycle put up with the potholes and dangerous traffic conditions daily and still continue. However, it’s not always pleasant and it’s no surprise most people do not consider cycling for their short everyday journeys.”

The charity’s poll of 2,024 adults, conducted by YouGov, found that poor road conditions was the joint second most common reason for avoiding travel by bike, alongside drivers overtaking too closely.

Having to share the road with lorries and other large vehicles was ranked number one with 57% of respondents put off by it.

Other concerns include threatening behaviour from drivers (43%), car doors being opened in front of them (40%) and speeding motorists (37%). The research was released to coincide with Cycling UK’s submission to the Government’s Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy safety review.

It wants “fundamental changes” to areas such as the Highway Code, road design and vehicle safety to give people more confidence to cycle.

Mr Dollimore added: “The Government wants more and safer cycling, but as Cycling UK’s research shows, people who don’t currently cycle need change if they’re going to choose to cycle short distances rather than drive.”

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Councils should be doing all they can to make sure they identify and fix potholes so lives aren’t ruined or lost when cyclists unwittingly ride into them.”

The Scottish Government said previously that the most recent Audit Scotland report on roads maintenance found 80% of the network was in an acceptable condition, with the maintenance budget for trunk roads increasing to more than £199 million in 2017-2018. Officials said the additional funds would allow more repairs to be carried out to road surfaces to address potholes and other defects, as well as safety checks on bridges and other infrastructure.