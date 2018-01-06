SIR Brian Souter, the transport tycoon who is one of the SNP's most high profile backers believes Scotland should model itself on Switzerland, to become truly independent.

The founder and chairman of Stagecoach explained that he is a Brexiteer, having voted for the UK to leave the EU, saying it is "because I want to be really independent".

That's at odds with the SNP which campaigned to remain within the EU.

But Mr Souter explained he would like to see Scotland become like Switzerland, which is outside the EU, and become "really in control of our own affairs".

Speaking on BBC's Question Time, Mr Souter said: "For me, I think there's also another option here for Scotland.

"I think that the Swiss model is much more attractive than being part of the European union.

"I was one of the people who voted for independence and voted to come out of Europe. That's because I want to be really independent.

"I don't want to be giving my sovereignty to Brussels. I want to be a truly independent country. I want us to be modelled like Switzerland where we are really in control of our own affairs."

But he said that while it was "important to keep the independence issue alive", now was not the right time for another Scottish independence referendum.

He said that is "partly because we don't have visibility with what's happening with Brexit". He added: "And actually we need to present a really clear vision to the Scottish people of what an independent Scotland would look like.

"We don't have a clear vision from London of what an independent UK is going to look like. That's part of the problem we have just now.

"It's important that we keep the prospect of a referendum on independence before us. I don't believe the timing is right at this point in time."

Switzerland has a free trade agreement with the EU and two years ago was the bloc's third largest trading partner after the USA and China having in place a number of agreements which give it access to the single market for most of its industries.

But it does not have full access to the single market for its banking sector and other parts of the services sector, which together make up almost 80% of the UK economy.

Its agreement also required the free movement of people.

But its bilateral deals were in danger of unravelling over the question of free movement of people, after a referendum four years ago went in favour of restricting the number of workers arriving from the EU.

The Stagecoach executive was on the BBC debate programme with the Conservative MP for Spelthorne and parliamentary private secretary to the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng; Labour MP for Don Valley, Caroline Flint,; SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Kate Forbes and the Scottish rapper with an Orwell Prize-nominated book, Darren 'Loki' McGarvey