THE leading Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg is to provide the designs for a major new production of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Ms Hogg will be costume designer for the National Theatre of Scotland's new take on the classic play.

The version being staged by the NTS, the Citizens Theatre and the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh is based on the translation by the late poet Edwin Morgan.

The actor Brian Ferguson will play the long-nosed lead role in the production, which will open at Glasgow's Tramway venue in September.

Hogg trained at the Glasgow School of Art before gaining her Master of Arts from the Royal College of Art, London.

Since launching her first fashion collection in 1981 she has created clothes worn by Debbie Harry, Siouxsie Sioux, Bjork, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna.

She presented her first catwalk show in 1985 and continues to create, direct, produce and style her collections each season at London Fashion Week.

Her work has also been displayed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and other museums and galleries.

The play will be directed by Dominic Hill, artistic director of Glasgow's Citizens Theatre.

It is written in Morgan's "lyrical Scots verse".

Originally staged by Communicado Theatre and directed by Gerry Mulgrew, Morgan’s Cyrano de Bergerac premiered in 1992, and went on to tour to the Edinburgh Fringe and nationally to acclaim.