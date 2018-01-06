DUP leader Arlene Foster will be a guest speaker at the Boyne Orange Order parade in Cowdenbeath, Fife later this month.
The march, arranged by the Country Grand Lodge of the East of Scotland, is set to take place on Saturday, June 30.
It is not known if Ms Foster has any political meetings scheduled during her visit to Scotland.
Robert McLean, executive officer at The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, told the Scottish Sun: “Arlene Foster is the guest speaker and will be at the front of the parade.
“She will be the main speaker on the platform.”
Former Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson, the DUP leader between 2008 and 2015, attended an Orange Order event in Ayrshire when he was leader of the party.
A DUP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that DUP leader Arlene Foster has been invited to attend an event by Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland. This event is due to have representatives of the Orange Order from Northern Ireland and Scotland.”
