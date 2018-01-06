THE sister of a missing Scots scientist has said remains found in Switzerland where he went missing four years ago have been identified as belonging to the academic.

Fergus McInnes, an Edinburgh University researcher, disappeared after flying to Geneva to attend a conference in 2014.

Remains were found not far from where he went missing - and where his family believed he suffered a fatal accident - and have been identified.

His family said Swiss police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

His sister Lorna posted a poignant message on the web page dedicated to the search to find him.

She said: "It’s with great sadness that we, Fergus's family, are able to confirm his death in Switzerland.

Above: Mr McInnes' family set up a website called 'Missing Fergus', posting his picture

"Remains were recently found on a wooded hillside outside Martigny, by someone out walking in the area.

"The remains were analysed and confirmed as belonging to Fergus.

"We believe he died on the day he went missing - September 9, 2014."

She said: "We’ve been told there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"We’ve decided against holding a traditional funeral for him.

"Our preference is to have his remains cremated in Switzerland, but we intend to have some kind of memorial in this country.

"We’re grateful to the police and related authorities, both here and in Switzerland, for their assistance and support."

Mr McInnes, who was 52 when he disappeared, was last seen at Geneva airport after flying out to attend a conference.

It was believed he then boarded a train to Martigny, but he failed to meet up with his colleagues later that evening as planned.

His father Bennet, from Blairgowrie, said at the time of his son's disappearance that "other members of the family still have some hope for that outcome, but I am now even more convinced than I was before that he must have suffered a fatal accident in the Swiss mountains in September 2014".