A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in Greenock left two police officers hospitalised in a serious condition.

The officers - one woman and one man - were rushed to Inverclyde Royal Hospital after being injured as a major investigation gets underway.

There is no risk to the wider public, said Police Scotland, and the incident was not terror related.

One of the officers is in a serious condition after being stabbed in the neck.

The other cop sustained injuries to the arm in the town’s Gateside Gardens.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene at around 8.45am on Friday morning.

The officers were injured in what is believed to have been a call-out.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: “During an incident within the address, the two officers suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Royal Inverclyde Hospital for treatment and remain under medical care.

“One has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment. Both officers remain in a serious condition.

“Our thoughts are with our injured colleagues and their families at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly praise the incredible bravery shown by these two officers during the extremely difficult and challenging situation they faced this morning.

“They have been seriously injured going about their daily duties and both they and their colleagues have demonstrated courage and the utmost professionalism both during and after this incident.

“They receive the thanks and support of everyone at Police Scotland.

“This incident demonstrates the commitment of our officers to keep our communities safe.

“I’d also like to reassure the public a major investigation is underway into this incident and high-visibility patrols are being carried out in the local area.

“I would ask anyone with information to please contact officers at Greenock Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0796 of 1 June 2018.”