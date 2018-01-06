STEVEN Gerrard deserves the chance to prove he has what it takes to be a successful Rangers manager, says former England teammate Frank Lampard.

The Liverpool legend began work at Ibrox on Friday, one day after Lampard was confirmed as the new Derby County boss.

The appointments have raised eyebrows in some quarters due to the pair's lack of any senior management experience, but the Chelsea great insisted that the opportunities were hard-earned.

"I like the fact that Steven, I wouldn't say went out of his comfort zone, but he was obviously learning his trade at Liverpool with the Under-18s and I think that's great," said Lampard.

"Steven Gerrard's a competitive man, I know that, and nothing beats competitive men's football. That's what he's in now and I love that he took on that challenge.

"I love the fact that a young manager got the chance to take on that challenge and I hope he's sucessful. He deserves that, he was a successful player and I don't see any reason why he won't be.

"We're probalbly in the same boat in terms of our intentions, but it didn't really change my opinion. I just think it's great that young managers are getting opportunities

"I know he's worked very hard to get there, it's not come naturally because he's Steven Gerrard, he's put the effort in as I have."