WITH panoramic views across the heart of Edinburgh, it is believed to be the city's most expensive hotel suite.

The 2,152 sq ft penthouse at the five-star Edinburgh Grand will also become "the new landmark in tourism", according to its managers.

One insider said its £2,000 a night cost would make it the city's "most expensive", outstripping the £1,260 price-tag for the Balmoral Hotel's JK Rowling suite.

The Grand joins the likes of Glasgow's Principal Blythswood Square Hotel, which has a penthouse costing £2,500 a night.

The former RBS headquarters has been turned into 50 apartments and is part of the £60 million Registers development at St Andrew Square. Gavin MacLennan, general manager at operator Lateral City Apartments, said: "We are re-writing the blueprint on luxury accommodation with the Edinburgh Grand.

"It is a property which has been expertly tailored to the needs of the modern traveller, from the cutting-edge in-room technology through to the bespoke interior decoration that references the building's illustrious heritage.

"Whether guests are visiting for pleasure or for business, we have ensured all expectations will be surpassed."