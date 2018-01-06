They are, according to an old song sung at Ibrox, “the famous Glasgow Rangers”. But Britain’s soft-touch corporate law means there are plenty of less well-known versions of the Ibrox club too. Fancy your own Rangers? Then just incorporate one online. It will cost you £10 at the UK’s Companies House.

Everybody knows the back story of the blue half of Scotland’s Old Firm. The club’s “oldco”, The Rangers Football Club PLC, went bust in 2012. In a move which still lights up social media and radio phone-ins, an off-the-shelf business called Sevco Scotland Limited was renamed The Rangers Football Club Limited and took the old business’s membership of the Scottish Football Association.