They are, according to an old song sung at Ibrox, “the famous Glasgow Rangers”. But Britain’s soft-touch corporate law means there are plenty of less well-known versions of the Ibrox club too. Fancy your own Rangers? Then just incorporate one online. It will cost you £10 at the UK’s Companies House.
Everybody knows the back story of the blue half of Scotland’s Old Firm. The club’s “oldco”, The Rangers Football Club PLC, went bust in 2012. In a move which still lights up social media and radio phone-ins, an off-the-shelf business called Sevco Scotland Limited was renamed The Rangers Football Club Limited and took the old business’s membership of the Scottish Football Association.
This “newco” - now itself owned by another business called Rangers International Football Club PLC - bought the assets, including Ibrox Stadium, from the liquidated “oldco”, now renamed RFC 2012 PLC.
The “oldco” went under in February 2012. Cue successful applications to Companies House to register a whole swathe of near copycat firms, most now dissolved.
The very week the newco was created, a Rangers Football Club of Glasgow Ltd was registered in Kirkcaldy and a Glasgow Rangers Football Club Limited in Hamilton (which by May had changed its name to FC Rangers of Glasgow Limited).
Then within weeks, Glasgow Rangers United FC Limited was set up at a cottage near Dumfries, FC Glasgow Rangers Limited in Dundee, FC and then Glasgow Rangers FC Limited and Glasgow Rangers Football Club 2012 Limited, both in Glasgow.
Ibrox in 1972
There was already a Glasgow Rangers Limited in Buckinghamshire. It shared an address with another Glasgow Rangers Football Club Limited, which was shut down in 2015 and and its name taken by a firm registered at a flat in Grangemouth. Last year Rangers FC Ltd was incorporated in Paisley. There have now been a dozen different Rangers at Companies House, enough, to set up their own league. Just do not expect fans to chant “there is only one Glasgow Rangers”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?