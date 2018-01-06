A REMOTE ruin once owned by a notorious occultist dubbed "the wickedest man in the world" has been placed on a list of historic buildings under threat.

Boleskine House, which sits on the south-east shore of Loch Ness, was reduced to a burnt-out shell when a fierce blaze ripped through the property in 2015.

It was previously the home of infamous "black magician" Aleister Crowley, who scandalised British society in the early 20th century through his experiments with sex, drugs and the occult.

The C-listed manor was later bought by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who said: "Strange things have happened in that house which have nothing to do with Crowley. The bad vibes were already there."

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed Boleskine House had now been placed on the Buildings at Risk Register, a comprehensive database of architecturally or historically important structures considered under threat.

A spokesman said: “Boleskin House was added to the Buildings at Risk Register as it is now at high risk following fire damage and exposure.

“Inclusion on the Register highlights that this is an interesting and unique structure that we are at risk of losing altogether.”

Born into a wealthy English family in 1875, Aleister Crowley become one of the most notorious figures of his day, deliberately flouting social norms and claiming to be an expert in black magic.

He founded the religion of Thelema – best known for its central philosophy “do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law” – and even proclaimed himself a prophet entrusted with guiding humanity into a new aeon.

His “Abbey of Thelema” on Sicily became the focus of lurid tales of black magic ceremonies during which participants were made to drink the blood of a sacrificed cat.

After the death of one young follower – which was variously blamed on drinking cat’s blood or contaminated water – Crowley was expelled from Italy.

He bought Boleskine House in 1899, believing it to be the perfect location for dark rituals aimed at summoning demons.

Hailing the success of these ceremonies, he would later write: "The demons and evil forces had congregated round me so thickly that they were shutting off the light. It was a comforting situation.”

Crowley owned the manor until 1913, and was said to revel in the notoriety he enjoyed among locals.

He died in 1947, penniless and addicted to heroin – but his writings and life have continued to fascinate and appal.

Boleskine was later snapped up by Crowley obsessive Jimmy Page, who would feature the property in the Led Zeppelin documentary The Song Remains the Same.

In a 1975 interview, the rock star spoke of the property’s “bad vibes”, and claimed: "The estate was owned by Aleister Crowley but there were two or three owners before Crowley moved into it.

"On the site of the house there was also once a church that burned to the ground with the congregation inside."

The 18th century manor was engulfed in a mysterious blaze in 2015, causing widespread damage. Investigators ruled the fire was not deliberate but said they were unable to find its cause.

Since then, Boleskine's burnt-out shell has suffered from vandalism, with Historic Environment Scotland investigators finding it largely roofless when they visited earlier this year.