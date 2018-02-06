The names of some of the UK’s most illustrious football clubs – including Celtic, Rangers and Manchester United – are being abused by imposters, raising fears criminals could exploit their valuable reputations.

An investigation by The Herald has revealed that a swathe of firms are masquerading as top British football clubs, illustrating how easy it is to clone businesses using the UK’s Companies House.

With a dozen different “Rangers” football clubs registered across the UK, including one currently based in a Falkirk council scheme, critics say the scale of abuse has become absurd.

One firm, called Glasgow Celtic Football Club Ltd, which is now dissolved, was based at a terrace home in Dundee, while Manchester United FC Limited operates from a business centre in quiet London suburbs.

Companies House, dubbed a “glorified honesty box abused by the dishonest” by one anti-corruption campaigner, has also accepted filings for multiple other companies using the Old Firm names, as well as English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Derby County.

There is also a mock ScotRail and Railtrack based at a flat in Edinburgh renamed “Scotrail House” despite having no connection to Scotland’s national train operator.

Graham Barrow, a financial crime expert who advises major global banks, stressed football club corporate clones, while most likely created by fans as a joke, were not a laughing matter.

He said: “It may be a silly thing but it is a silly thing with serious undertones. When we make it easy for anyone to clone any company name we make it easy for criminals to do the same.”

The new revelations come after The Herald last year revealed that a single mystery “tycoon” had registered 96 companies with the names of some of the world’s biggest brands in alcohol, retailing and tobacco.

Tofikuddin Ovaysi, the self-styled “baron of spirits”, was able to convince an entire Ukrainian city he was a millionaire investor who owned much of the Scotch whisky industry before fleeing in debt.

Industry giants, including the owners of brands like Glenfiddich, challenged Ovaysi, many of whose companies have been renamed and all of which have now been dissolved. But the process of shutting down his clones took months.

It is impossible to register a name identical to an existing company.

So clones, whose owners can pay as little as £10 for their own firm, have to have subtle differences from the originals.

Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss has been campaigning for reforms of Companies House as part of a crackdown on dummy corporations and shell firms used for fraud and money-laundering.

She said: “Like so many issues with company registration in the UK, and abuse of financial vehicles such as limited partnerships, the problem lies with a lack of enforcement.

“The UK Government has been told countless times that Companies House is chronically understaffed. There are millions of firms registered in the UK, and only a handful of staff employed to carry out validation checks to ensure business activities are legitimate.

“Company cloning is clearly continuing unabated, and in some cases, duplicate businesses are allowed to operate for years at a time.

“To suggest that the responsibility for reporting should sit solely with those companies being targeted is, I believe, a dereliction of duty on the part of the UK Government.

“Until such time as Companies House is adequately resourced, we can expect that company cloning, and other disreputable goings-on,

will continue. Indeed, the longer the Government ignores this issue, the more damage will ultimately be

done to the UK’s reputation as a good place to do business”

A spokesman for Companies House said: “We will not accept a company name on incorporation if the same name is already on the register.

“Complaints are followed up if company information is incorrect or incomplete and where potentially criminal activities are suspected. Companies House works closely with law enforcement bodies.”

Companies House has four million firms on its books. Ms Thewliss and others have argued that the registry does not do enough, or have enough resources, to police its own data.

The Herald last year revealed how easy it was for jokers to register companies with obscene names or with dead foreign despots as directors.

Directors included Mr XXX Stalin as the sole director of a restaurant business, with Messer Mubarak, Gaddafi and Bin Laden used to run a “cheap funeral directors”.

An Italian businessman linked with organised crime was able to insert his occupation as fraudster – in Italian – on the Companies House website.

Earlier this year the campaign group Global Witness revealed that 4,000 babies and toddlers under two had been named as the beneficial owners of British companies.

Nonsense or cloned names and fake or anonymous directors or owners make it harder to ensure corporate transparency, campaigners warn.

Global Witness said: “For many years, we’ve been campaigning for information on company beneficial owners to be made publicly available in a bid to tackle the problem of corruption and anonymous companies.

“As calls for such information grew, sceptics doubted whether anyone would use this data and, if they did, whether it would be able to reveal anything new and important.

“Our work has shown these registers can be effective in identifying wrongdoing but in order for this to happen the registers need to capture the right kind of data and in a format that is most conducive to being used, ie open data.”