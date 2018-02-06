NOT that he’s gloating, you understand, but Unspun hears Labour MSP James Kelly has been dishing out mementoes of his successful repeal of Scotland’s anti-sectarian law. These included a framed copy of the Bill he promoted that lead to the axing of the SNP’s Offensive Behaviour at Football Act. One staffer was treated to a signed version with the message, “I couldn’t have done it without you”. Really, the modesty of the man is overwhelming.

FEARS our MSPs are big kids were largely confirmed this week as they took part in an event to promote children’s play. Labour’s Kez Dugdale was a top juggler, Claire Baker an ace hula hooper, and Ruth Davidson was scarily efficient with a skipping rope. Also born to skip was ex-Labour leader Iain Gray. A video of his talents left colleagues pondering how different history would have been if he dared Alex Salmond to a jump-off in the 2011 election.

A RED face on the Blue benches for Highlands & Islands MSP Jamie Halcro-Johnston, after some confusion about where he represents. A complaint to Holyrood bosses revealed he had used his expenses to trumpet his achievements in the neighbouring North East region. Besides being electorally dim, this is also against the rules. He has now repaid £158 after admitting he mistakenly used the Banffshire Journal, not the Banffshire Herald. D’oh.

MUCH amusement on Wednesday during the passing of the Islands Bill, as Nat mega bore Stewart Stevenson lectured MSPs on the finer points of “udal law” in Orkney and Shetland. “I don’t really want to halt you mid flow,” interrupted PO Ken Macintosh, “but we have [only] allocated one hour. Perhaps you could bring your remarks to a conclusion.” Had they not been so well stifled, the resulting giggles would surely have been audible in Lewrick.

MR Stevenson also shared his thoughts on LibDem Tavish Scott’s plan to ensure Shetland was correctly located on maps, not stuck in a box off Aberdeen. He suggested that when Mr Scott snuffed it, his obituary would read “The man who saved Shetland from obscurity”. That left the next speaker confounded. “I have no idea what will be in Stewart Stevenson’s obituary, but I dread to think,” spluttered Tory Jamie Greene. Our guess is “at last”.

AMONG all the nonsense written about the SNP’s Growth Commission, the plum surely came from Business for Scotland believer Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp. Urging fellow Yessers not to fight over its proposals, he declared “in all policy scenarios an independent Scotland is mathematically certain to thrive”. So that’s that sorted then. Unlike his own business, which was wound up in 2016 with assets of £594 after he sank 50 grand into it. Math-a Mia!

A BELLSHILL voter was rather impressed to get home recently to discover a handwritten note from her local MP. Labour’s Hugh Gaffney replied after the woman contacted him about Commons Early Day Motion 1122 on nuclear non-proliferation. “I have signed it, and share your concerns very much,” gushed Shug, The only snag was he hadn’t signed it all. He had signed the wholly unrelated EDM 1112 instead. Such concern.