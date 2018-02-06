UNTOLD stories of Glasgow's famous Barrowland Ballroom venue are to be told in a new book project backed by the national arts funding body.

Creative Scotland is giving £36,000 to the artist collective Recollective to create a publication telling the story of the iconic venue through photography, writing, graphic art and multimedia.

The project, one of 35 backed by nearly £650,000 in funds from Creative Scotland this week, will also involve members of the community in the city's east end, as well as gig-goers, dancers, musicians and workers at the venue itself.

Recollective comprises writer Alison Irvine, photographer Chris Leslie and the artist Mitch Miller.

They will hold a series of free public events, workshops and other research into what has been called the best venue in the UK, and the among the best smaller venues in Europe.

They said: "The many lives that pass through it – now, then and in the future –will be engaged with, and documented, from veterans of a thousand gigs, to young people going to their very first.

"We will look at the venue as a social institution – a fixture of Glasgow’s regenerating east end, in many respects, it’s cultural heart.

"The resulting artworks will be collated into a unique, limited-edition souvenir publication that combines literary non-fiction, graphic art and photography."

The money for the project comes from Creative Scotland's Open Project Funding pot, which this week has given grants of up to £57,934 to various projects.

These include funds for the Cumnock Tryst festival, founded by composer Sir James MacMillan, which has received £45,000 towards the world premiere performance of a major new work by the composer, commissioned to mark the 100 years since the final year of the First World War.

The new work will be performed by the Tryst's Festival Chorus, Dalmellington Band, the Edinburgh Quartet plus double bass, and the international tenor recitalist, Ian Bostridge.

The poet Victoria McNulty has received funding to embark on a five-date pilot tour of solo theatre show Confessionals to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Belfast and London.

Iain Munro, deputy chief executive at Creative Scotland said: "We are delighted to be able to support such a range of creative practice in communities across Scotland, increasing access to cultural activity for people of all backgrounds. Open Project Funding, with support from The National Lottery, enables our artists to develop their creative practice, enriching Scotland’s reputation as a distinctive creative nation.

"While, as always, there are many more good applications than we have the funds to support, these latest awards do provide invaluable support to the successful applicants and demonstrates what is possible through Open Project Funding.

"We look forward to seeing their work develop as a result."