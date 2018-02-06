CHANNEL 4 could show a commitment to the whole of the UK if it bases its HQ in Glasgow, the Secretary of State for Scotland has said.

David Mundell said that if the broadcaster built its new base in the city, the effect would be "transformational".

Mr Mundell, who was in Glasgow viewing the graduate show at the Glasgow School of Art, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Glasgow is on the short list.

"In a very short time a great campaign has been pulled together.

"Clearly, Channel 4 recognise the vibrancy of Glasgow, the commitment to the arts and media more generally.

"The argument I would continue to make is that Channel 4 coming to Glasgow would be transformational, and that is one of the reasons why it is such a strong bid."

He noted: "I think it would be great for Channel 4, in being able to demonstrate a UK-wide commitment.

"It would be great for wider media interest in Glasgow, wider production companies, people involved behind the scenes...I just think it would be a huge boost for Glasgow and Scotland."

This week Glasgow, whose bid has been led by broadcaster and writer Stuart Cosgrove, was short listed for the Channel 4 national HQ, along with Bristol, Cardiff, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

Channel 4 is also committed to building three smaller creative hubs, which Glasgow could also be awarded, with Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle/Gateshead, Nottingham, Sheffield and Stoke also in the frame.

Executives from Channel 4 will now visit Glasgow this summer before announcing a final decision in October.

Mr Mundell added: "[Glasgow] is in the mix, it's not a Government decision, but I am very, very supportive of Glasgow, I think the bid has demonstrated the ability to pull interest from all across Scotland all behind the bid.

"And all we can do is the best offer forward, and hope that leads to the right outcome.

"There's also the possibility of a hub if the main prize wasn't achieved, but I think we should push for the big prize, it's really worth achieving."