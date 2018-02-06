THERESA May has attacked Donald Trump’s “unjustified” use of tariffs against imported EU metals amid fears of a transatlantic trade war.

The Prime Minister joined other leaders in criticising the US President for imposing a 25 per cent duty on steel and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

Around £360m, almost 10 per cent, of UK steel production is currently exported to the US.

Mr Trump has justified the move on the grounds of national security, however it is widely seen as nakedly political, letting him meet a campaign promise to US workers.

Canada has already announced tit-for-tat measures and the EU is proposing retaliatory measures on classic US goods by June 20 under WTO rules.

Urging a rethink, Mrs May said she was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

She said: “The US, EU and UK are close allies and have always promoted values of open and fair trade across the world.

"Our steel and aluminium industries are hugely important to the UK, but they also contribute to US industry including in defence projects which bolster US national security.

"The EU and UK should be permanently exempted from tariffs and we will continue to work together to protect and safeguard our workers and industries."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the tariffs were “patently absurd” and it would be “a great pity if we ended up in a tit-for-tat trade dispute with our closest allies”.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Mr Trump was “playing a dangerous game” and confirmed the EU would take “proportionate and measured” action.

US targets are likely to include peanut butter, whiskey, cranberries and Levi’s jeans.

Ms Malstrom added: "This is further weakening the transatlantic relations and it also increases the risk of severe turbulences in the markets globally. We are not seeking to escalate any situation but we need to respond and we'll do so in a measured manner, but not responding would be the same as accepting these tariffs which we consider are illegal."

Gareth Stace, director of trade body UK Steel, said the industry could face a “double whammy” of US tariffs and increased competition from a glut of cheap steel diverted away from the US.

He told the BBC: "At worst, we could fall straight back into the crisis we suffered in 2015/16, which was the worst steel crisis in a generation. We are heading for a trade war, which is going to be all losers - there will be no winners. The US economy will suffer as much."

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner said the UK should not give in to bullying.

He added: "We believe in a rules-based system, a multilateral system, President Trump doesn't. We have to make it clear to him we're not susceptible to intimidation and threats."

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci there was “always room for negotiation” with Mr Trump and “chips on both sides… to make the problem go away”.