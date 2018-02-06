OCCASIONALLY you get a glimpse of how things might be done. There was a moment on Thursday night's Question Time where panellist Darren McGarvey, the Scottish rapper and writer, spoke frankly to an irked questioner in the audience and won him over, just like that.

A frown turned to a smile. From what? Simple frankness. A statement made honestly, recognised as honest and accepted.

It's not often so easy to appease. Just ask the shopkeepers.

There is a call for a law to protect shop workers from abuse and assault as surveys suggest as many as 99 per cent have endured violence at work. "A part of the job," MSP Daniel Johnson, who is calling for the new law, describes it as.

His proposal - the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Sales Etc) Bill - can now go through Holyrood. A local shop owner from Edinburgh, who backs the introduction of a new bill, cannot fathom the logic of those who abuse shop workers.

A corner store is, she rightly points out, a necessary service. "Without a local shop," quoth the lady. "You’re up the creek.”

Conversely, Starbucks was this week giving racial bias training to its American staff after a racist incident in Philadelphia where two young men waiting for a business associate were detained by police. Officers had been called by a barista skittish at the sight of black men who hadn't ordered a hand crafted beverage.

Next thing they know, the gentlemen are in handcuffs.

While we don't yet in Scotland have armed police removing customers from coffee shops because of the colour of their skin,there is a more general dissatisfaction on the high street.

The latest Consumer Action Monitor tells us angry Scots shoppers are more likely to strop off without paying and never return than to put in a complaint. You would think that course of action would be preferable to berating the shopgirl or offering a chibbing to the salesperson.

But, in fact, this is a rare instance where swallowing one's anger and carrying it off with you is detrimental. The Ombudsman Services report says growing numbers of "passive complainers" are making poor customer service worse as businesses can't effectively handle complaints when they aren't dealing with them.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Tories are accusing the Scottish Government, as they are wont, of failing communities. They present numbers showing anti-social behaviour has increased by five per cent in one year, meaning 940 anti-social incidents a day.

No one at Troon beach this week would be surprised. Teenagers set out for some fun in the sun and ended up causing havoc and distress with their rowdiness. Ditto at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park. The heat sets tempers raring, makes folk crotchety and ill behaved.

Retired judge Lord Bracadale, commissioned by the Scottish Government to undertake a root and branch review of hate-crime legislation at the end of 2016, declined to recommend a new standalone misogynistic hate crime. This is despite feminist groups and anti-violence charities claiming the only way of disrupting “epidemic levels of misogynistic hate" is to legislate against it.

Lord Bracadale instead proposes a new offence of “stirring up hatred”.

“In a civilised society," he said, "People should be able to live together, respecting one another and treating each other fairly."

We have travelled from a rammy on Troon beach to aggressive customers, past racist shop workers and along to misogyny. These are all varying levels of severity, of course, but their common denominators are anger and disrespect.

Are we getting angrier as a society? It's a perennial question. It would make sense for the answer to be yes: civic frustration, financial and job instability, political uncertainty. Online debate shows reason has been overthrown by polemic and compromise become a fault of the weak.

Lord Bracadale adds, of respecting one another: “Hate crime legislation will not achieve that alone."

Is the solution to managing anger, bias and rudeness training, such as that offered to staff by Starbucks? This suggests that eradicating disrespect is internal work, a matter of altering hearts and minds.

When we, as a society, identify a serious, pervasive problem, we legislate against it. We criminalise hate crime or we enshrine equal pay in law, we make sectarian singing at football matches illegal.

As we know, these do not always work. Legislation offers a public line in the sand: what will or will not be tolerated; who in society deserves protections.

Attitudes have to change, but behaviour has to change first. Legislation changes what people do and how they act will eventually alter how they think.

A combination of legislation and the simple expectation of mutual respect is needed. Without the latter, as the shopkeeper would say, we're up the creek.