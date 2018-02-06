A 43-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in a stabbing incident, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Police constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning.

The man, who has been arrested and charged, is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Meanwhile, colleagues have praised the “incredible bravery” of the two officers, who were initially taken to the nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital – although one was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Pc Laura Sayer was injured in the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

Pc Sayer has six months’ service with Police Scotland and Pc MacKenzie has been an officer for nine years.

Police have stressed incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public.

Pc Kenny MacKenzie has been with Police Scotland for nine years (Police Scotland/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, who visited both officers on Friday, said afterwards: “I went to the hospital and I spoke to both officers. They were in remarkable good spirits. I’m blown away by the courage of them. I was actually very moved and proud to speak with them.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes, adding: “This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Local Policing Commander for Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, Chief Superintendent Gordon Crossan, has this morning visited the two officers injured in yesterday’s incident in hospital.

PC Laura Sayer is due to undergo a routine surgical procedure prior to being released later today.

PC Kenny MacKenzie is also expected to be discharged from hospital today.

Chief Superintendent Gordon Crossan said: “Both officers are in remarkable spirits despite what they have been through and are very appreciative of all the well wishes they have received from people across the country.

“They will be released later today into the care of their families and will receive support from Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation.

“PC Sayer and PC MacKenzie thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy while they recover at home.”