Police have launched a murder hunt after the death of a 27-year-old man in an early morning hit-and-run incident.

The man was walking with another male and a female in Burnhill Street in the Rutherglen area of Glasgow when a white Ford Transit van was deliberately driven at them.

The 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died later.

The man and the women who were with him at the time were both uninjured, but have been left extremely distressed by what happened.

After the attack, which took place at about 1.50am, the van sped off towards Prospecthill Road.

Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the incident as murder and are appealing for information about the vehicle, which may have suffered damage to its front.

Burnhill Street and Propsecthill Road are currently closed to allow forensic officers to examine the scene, while police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCT footage from the area.

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston, from the Major Investigations Team, said: "Our inquiry is at an early stage and we are trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why. A young man has lost his life and a family has been left devastated.

"A number of lines of inquiry will be considered as we progress our enquiries. In particular, I am appealing for information on the Ford Transit van. If anyone saw it speed off, if anyone saw it prior to the incident or if anyone sees it parked up somewhere, please contact us.

"At this stage of our enquiries, any small detail could prove vital in our investigation and I appeal to people with any information or knowledge of the incident to contact us."