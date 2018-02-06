Two armed robberies which were committed less than 30 minutes apart are being linked by police officers

Police Scotland is investigating both the incidents, in which a man appears to have branded a firearm.

The first took place at 9.30pm on Friday June 1 at the William Hill Bookmakers in St Leonard's Square, East Kilbride, with the robber threatening staff and demanding cash, before making off with a sum of money.

The Spar Store at The Cross in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, was also hit at about 9.55pm, with the robber taking a four figure sum of cash before making off in a white Volkswagen Golf car.

The weapon was not discharged in either incident, and no one was injured, but staff at both premises were left shaken and distressed.

Police Scotland described the suspect as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 8 inches in height and wearing a black top, black jogging trousers and black trainers. He had also tried to hide his identity by wearing a black scarf over his face.

Detective constable Martin McKissock said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in and around these areas last night to think back and consider if they saw anything suspicious. Perhaps you saw the man dressed all in black and carrying a scarf and wondered why he was dressed in such a way given the warm weather we are currently experiencing.

"Did you see the white Volkswagen Golf car drive off, if you have any information no matter how irrelevant it seems, please do pass it on as any small piece of information could prove significant in our enquiries.

"I would also like to appeal to motorists who were in and around those areas last night for any dash cam footage. It's possible they captured information which could assist us in our investigation, so please contact police."