The 51st annual World Custard Pie Championship got under way on Saturday in the village of Coxheath, near Maidstone in Kent.

World Custard Pie ChampionshipDannielle Webb (left) and Amy Lawes are hit by custard pies (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipCustard pies are prepared to a secret recipe for the annual event in the village of Coxheath, near Maidstone in Kent (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipDonna Trethewey laughs after being hit in the face – points are awarded depending on where the thrown pie hits an opponent (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipTeams of four are allowed to enter the competition (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipEvery contestant must throw their pie with their left hand (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipTeams were taking part in what was the 51st annual World Custard Pie Championship this weekend (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipIn recent years a team from Japan flew to Kent to enter the competition (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipThe event was first organised as a way to raise funds for a local village hall (Joe Giddens/PA)
World Custard Pie ChampionshipThis year’s winners Team Pie Face – (from left to right) Steven Dunn, James Pyke, Olly Whelan and Rob Cox – celebrate with the trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)