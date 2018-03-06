THE yellowing photograph is more than a 100 years old. But there is no mistaking the sense of purpose of the women it captures, striding along Edinburgh's Princes Street waving flags in the suffragette colours of green, purple and white. The streets are crowded with onlookers, while others squeeze on to the balconies of Princes Street's grandest buildings. Here, captured in this picture of the 1909 march are those who helped to secure votes for women – first in 1918 for women over 30 who owned property and then, 10 years later, for women over 21.

Next Sunday, Princes Street will again be closed as thousands of women come together for Processions, a public art event to mark the contribution of the Scottish suffragettes –not just the famous names like Flora Drummond, who led that 1909 Edinburgh march on horseback, or Ethel Moorhead, who once threw an egg at Winston Churchill in protest – but the thousands of ordinary women involved in the cause.

Part of the First World War centenary celebrations, it will see women and girls in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London walk together, dressed in green, white or violet, the colours of the suffragette movement, and arranged in bands to make up moving representations of the suffragette flag. In addition, 100 women artists have been commissioned to work with communities across the UK to create banners.

Anne McLaughlin, joint national co-ordinator of Processions, says the project has already brought out many hidden stories – the female jiu jitsu bodyguard of Emmeline Pankhurst, or the Scottish suffragette jailed 12 times who kept on fighting – but she stresses it's as much about "ordinary women, some of whom might never otherwise have met, coming together to be part of something". She says: "I think a lot of women got involved when they saw the suffragettes and they thought they couldn't stand by. They realised that their voice did count, that together those voices are powerful. With that in mind I think it will be quite emotional for the women taking part next week."

Though the movement has brought women a long way, there is still a distance to travel, she claims. "I think if the suffragettes were with us now they would say we are not there yet. We do not have equal pay, equality of opportunity and I think the most significant problem is misogyny that can be subtle but deadly."

We spoke to just some of the "ordinary women" marching next week.

Maryann Wright, 29, from Paisley

Single mother of four Marryann Wright, who lives in Paisley's Ferguslie Park housing estate – and who is part of the Art from your Elbow group, facilitated by artist Mandy McIntosh at the area's Tannahill Centre – is already excited about taking part next Sunday. She's taking her eight-year-old daughter, who has designed a special banner which in part pays tribute to her mother's strength. "Seeing it made me so proud," she says.

"For us [the group coming from the Tannahill Centre] it's important to remember that it's not yet been 100 for most women – it's only been 90. It wouldn't have got me the vote and we will be chanting about that on the day. I'm really eager for us to be there and to make more people aware of that."

Her involvement in the art group has already been life-changing, boosting her confidence and leading her to return to college part-time. Though she originally dreamed of being an art therapist she is now aiming to get a place at Glasgow School of Art and "see where that takes me". Her involvement in Processions has only increased her determination to succeed.

"I didn't know much about the background of the suffragettes until we started this but I was interested because I wanted more women to be able to be independent," she says. "They have the right to do what they want to do and not be pushed into the background to do what is expected. I'm really looking forward to being with lots of other women. It's making my daughter question what we are doing and why we are marching, why we are wearing these colours. I want to raise all of my kids as strong, independent individuals regardless of their gender. I want to show my daughter that we are not the only ones. We are part of something."

Sheana Stephen, 69, Edinburgh

As the great niece of suffragette Jessie Stephen, Sheana Stephen has a special connection to the women's movement. Her great aunt grew up in Scotland and won a scholarship to train as a teacher but, unable to afford to take up the offer, became a maid at just 15. She was also deeply political getting involved in national labour issues while still a teenager through organisations such as the Independent Labour Party and the Women's Social and Political Union and moved to London after an approach by Sylvia Pankhurst where she became one of the movement's most active member.

"She was really an incredible woman with a very low, melodic voice," she remembers. "She had a rare sense of humour and she could speak on any subject. She'd say: 'Just give me 10 minutes' and then she was set. She was tall, imposing ... she had real presence. Feisty – that would be the word for her."

Attending art school the young Stephen got involved in the feminist movements of the sixties and seventies looking for "equality and fair treatment like any young woman". Her involvement in Procession does make reflect again on the influence of her relative. "She would still not have been able to vote 100 years ago though, she never owned property, so she had to wait till the next time around," she says.

"They achieved so much but we still have a long way to go – there is still so much discrimination in the workplace for example and I think young women have a worse deal in some ways that we did with short-term and zero-hours contracts. Superficially it has improved but there are still so many issues."

Mhurai Dzingisai, 49, from Zimbabwe

"Women are powerful" says the banner that Mhurai Dzingisai, who arrived in the UK from Zimbabwe as a refugee 11 year ago, has helped to make along with 10 other women from a total of six nationalities. At first the group weren't sure whether or not to march. Celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage when not all the women involved – some still in the asylum system – had the right to vote didn't feel straightforward. But for Dzubgusai it is important to take part.

"Most of us women who have been coming along to the project want to be strong and stand up on behalf of the women who don't feel that they can themselves," she says. "For some women there are cultural or languages that also mean they can't take part, as well as the problems of the asylum system itself. When we arrive here we think we will be safe and in return we want to work, work, work. But we are not allowed to and we are so restricted. I have so much empathy with those women who marched 100 years go. They were being restricted and they wanted to live their lives on equal terms."

Issues that many of the group face in their own struggles for equality include overcoming language barriers, hostility and racism and raising children alone far from family networks. "This event does feel relevant in many ways," says Dzingisai. "When women gather and make noise, something will happen – that is what I know. We have come together as a group, sharing stories, talking and laughing as we make this banner. Now we want our voices to be heard"

Lucy Beattie, 41, and Brenna Beattie, 8, Ullapool

It's over 200 miles from Ullapool to Edinburgh, but for Lucy Beattie and her eight-year-old daughter Brenna, and the rest of the group representing the town's An Talla Solais visual arts centre, it's a trip worth making. Their banner has a Highland identity at its heart and both mother and daughter feature. Lucy, a farmer, is represented holding a sheep, while a young girl at the centre, arms stretched out wide, wears a football strip as suggested by Brenna. "I wanted to say that girls can play football too," she says. "I don't, but that's because I prefer climbing. Girls should still have the chance though. In the olden days, ages ago, women weren't allowed to vote and that's not fair." There is a female doctor too, just like Brenna wants to be when she grows up, and she's excited to be part of the crowd, holding it high for all to see.

Her mother, who also has two older sons, has found it a useful opportunity to talk about equality for all, as well as a fascinating opportunity to research the story of Highland suffragettes. "It's an art work, it's not a protest," she says. "It's something that gets people talking about these issues. It's not all solved. I'm also very aware that there are other places in the world where women still struggle to vote."

As a woman farmer there is personal resonance here too. "I come from generations of farmers but my father's land was lost because his two sons were killed in the First World War and as it could not be passed on to his daughters it was sold off," she says. It's a stark reminder of the rights she and her daughter now have. "This is about celebrating the contribution of the suffragettes," she says. "It's about positivity."

Timeline

1918: Women over 30 (with property) get the right to vote.

1928: Women received the vote on the same terms as men (over the age of 21).

2013: Less than 10 per cent of women vote in Pakistan after leaflets circulating ahead of the elections warned men not to allow female family members to vote because it was "un-Islamic".

2015: Women in Saudia Arbia get the right to take part in municipal elections.

2018: Though women often struggle to access their right to vote Vatican City, where Cardinals vote for a new pope, is now the only place women are unable to have their say in the ballot box.