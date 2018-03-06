ALLY McCoist confirmed last night that he is keen to talk to St Mirren about their vacant manager’s position. The 55-year-old, linked with the vacant Paisley post alongside names such as Robbie Neilson, Jim McIntyre, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and even Champions League-winning Real Madrid youth coach Guti, hinted yesterday that the time could be right for him to re-enter the dug-out.

While he has largely devoted his energies to his media career since his three-and-a-half seasons as Rangers manager were brought to an end in December 2014, McCoist admitted the chance to work at his local team did hold an appeal and he would be happy to discuss the position with St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott. Jack Ross left for Sunderland this summer after guiding the team to championship success.