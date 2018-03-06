ALLY McCoist confirmed last night that he is keen to talk to St Mirren about their vacant manager’s position. The 55-year-old, linked with the vacant Paisley post alongside names such as Robbie Neilson, Jim McIntyre, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and even Champions League-winning Real Madrid youth coach Guti, hinted yesterday that the time could be right for him to re-enter the dug-out.
While he has largely devoted his energies to his media career since his three-and-a-half seasons as Rangers manager were brought to an end in December 2014, McCoist admitted the chance to work at his local team did hold an appeal and he would be happy to discuss the position with St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott. Jack Ross left for Sunderland this summer after guiding the team to championship success.
“I never for a minute said I wouldn’t go back in to the game,” said McCoist, speaking at a charity football match at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium in aid of St Andrews Hospice.
“I read somewhere that I had unfinished business. I wouldn’t go that far but if something came up that suited both parties I would certainly consider it.
“Jack did a fantastic job there didn’t he? It’s a big job and a good job. There are arguably more suited people than me who have been mentioned. But I would definitely be interested and I would speak to them absolutely. I know the guys who are running it and I am pleased to be mentioned alongside some of the other names. There are some good names in the running so it will be interesting.
“It’s my local team and as my local team I’ve seen them maybe half a dozen times last year. St Mirren is a local club and even under the previous owners I used to go along and watch them.
“I saw them against Morton, Dundee United and a few others last season and they were good. They were very easy on the eye, especially in that division. But it’s a big jump, a step up.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.