TEN thousand people took part in the latest All Under One Banner march in support of Scottish independence yesterday.
The Dumfries event followed a march in Glasgow last month which drew at least 35,000 people to the city streets, with some estimates of up to 90,000 at the event, and the recent publication of the Sustainable Growth Commission report examining the economic case for independence, which has sparked renewed debate about Scotland’s future.
Marchers started at the fountain in Dumfries High Street and made their way through the town before gathering at Dock Park.
Many marchers posted Twitter updates during the event, including SNP MP Stewart Hosie, who said: “Delighted to have joined the #indyref2 supporters with @YesBikers at #AUOBDumfries today. Brilliant atmosphere and a phenomenal turnout.”
SNP MSPs Emma Harper and Joan McAlpine were also in attendance at the event.
All Under One Banner is a non-party aligned grassroots group which has organised several pro-independence marches. Numbers at its annual Glasgow marches have increased year-on-year, and the event on May 5 was one of the biggest displays of public opinion on the streets since the Iraq war. More marches across Scotland are planned this year.
Comments
