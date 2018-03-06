SNP MPs were “split” on controversial proposals that were considered last month on press regulation, the Sunday Herald understands. The party’s Westminster leadership helped scupper plans which could have forced some newspaper publishers to pay the costs of both sides in data protection disputes, but only after a clash of views among SNP colleagues. Following the Leveson inquiry into the press, legislation was passed with the aim of encouraging newspapers to sign up to a new state-backed regulator.

Under Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013, publishers who snubbed the system could have been liable for the legal costs of litigants who sued them, even if the newspaper won the case. However, the Tory Government believed Section 40 would damage the press and refused to implement the provision. Moves were made last month by MPs to revive a form of Section 40 through an amendment to the Data Protection Bill.

After it emerged that the SNP was planning to abstain, the proposal had little chance of succeeding and the amendment was never put to a vote. Sources told this newspaper there was a “vigorous” debate among SNP MPs about the proposal, and senior figures such as Joanna Cherry were sympathetic to it. Cherry, the party’s justice and home affairs spokesperson, said in a 2016 debate: "That said, the protection afforded by section 40 when brought into force would be available to Scottish litigants who chose to sue newspapers based in England and Wales. Regrettably, a number of major newspapers based in England were involved in the sort of malpractice that prompted Leveson, and it is therefore right that such protection should be afforded."

However, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the then culture, media and sport spokesman, Brendan O’Hara, were not in favour of last month's amendment. O’Hara believed the plan had the potential to undermine the devolution settlement, as press regulation is a matter for the Scottish Parliament.

Asked during the Westminster debate on May 9 whether the SNP would be abstaining, O’Hara said: “It has been a circle that has not been able to be squared. And therefore we cannot support a system of press regulation that will be imposed from Westminster on Holyrood.”

It is understood opponents of the amendment in the SNP group were concerned about undermining the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last year: “I don’t support Section 40.”

A free vote was also floated as an option, but rejected. An insider said SNP MPs had been “split” and added that the clash showed the Westminster leadership had “one eye” on the Scottish Government when reaching its own positions.

An SNP spokesperson said: "As a responsible opposition group, SNP MPs regularly discuss a wide range of parliamentary business. Where there is no party policy, the group will arrive at a position on an individual issue based on its merits.”