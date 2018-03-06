The world’s best riders took to the hills this weekend for the Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William. The only UK leg of the competition sees 250 riders from 25 countries tackle the slopes of Anoach Mor in the Nevis Range. The Fort William leg of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which attracted thousands of spectators, began yesterday and continues today.
The event, which was named the best downhill mountain bike event on the world cup circuit in 2017, delivered an estimated £2.9m to the local economy last year, and £37m since 2002.
Last year, the spectacle was watched by more than 23,000 people over three days, with Australia's Tracey Hannah winning the women's event and South Africa's Greg Minnaar taking home a record seventh Fort William title in the men's. Minnaar is out of this year's competition with a fractured arm following a crash.
Mike Jardine, from organisers Rare Management, said: “Over the last 16 years we've worked with our partners to establish the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup's reputation as a world class spectacle and event experience for all the family.
“In that time, we've witnessed many memorable moments of phenomenal downhill action, especially when the final riders drop into the finish arena. The event brings elite riders, teams and spectators from all over the world to the Scottish Highlands, where they can enjoy a great experience and the legendary Fort William atmosphere.”
