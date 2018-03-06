THE Catalan president has vowed that he will continue to push for independence after the end of a seven-month takeover by Spanish authorities following last year's failed breakaway bid.
Quim Torra said after swearing in his Cabinet that "this government accepts the charge to continue forward with the mandate to form an independent state".
The forming of a Catalan government automatically ended the takeover of the region by central Spanish powers, which started after last October's illegal declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament.
Torra also repeated his request to open talks with new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The socialist leader was sworn in earlier yesterday after former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote over a corruption scandal involving figures in his party, and has promised a meeting.
Torra said: "Pedro Sanchez, let us talk, take risks, both you and I, let us sit down at a table and talk, government to government."
