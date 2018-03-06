SUGARY cereals are set to be banned from school breakfasts in favour of healthier options.

Education Secretary John Swinney is expected to announce the proposal on Monday, as he launches a consultation on changes to school food regulations.

The Scottish Sun quoted a government source saying the change would be “common sense”.

The source said: “There’s no point in limiting the amount of sugar kids can have at lunchtime if they are eating Coco Pops and Sugar Puffs at breakfast.”

Last month it emerged inspectors failed 40 per cent of Scots primaries on nutritional standards, as well as 75 per cent of secondaries and special schools.

Overall, 51 per cent of the 336 schools inspected since 2013 missed the targets.

Labour MSP Iain Gray said: “Labour welcomes these proposals which broadly seem like common sense. "However these regulations will not make as positive an impact as they could thanks to £1.5bn of SNP cuts to councils which run breakfast clubs.

“Not every family has access to these clubs and ministers should be considering that. Labour’s 2016 manifesto pledged a breakfast club in every school to ensure all pupils had a healthy start to the school day.”

Tory MSP Brian Whittle, who has called for every school to have a chef that cooks local produce to tackle obesity, said: “Future plans for schools must include a kitchen serving locally produced food staffed with professionals who are asked to more than just reheat food.”

The Scottish Government declined to comment in advance of Mr Swinney's formal announcement.