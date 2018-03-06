NICOLA Sturgeon has been branded borderline delusional after describing the reaction to the SNP’s Growth Commission as “heartening”.

Despite a week of intense criticism from the Left of the Yes movement, the First Minister said publication of the 354-page report had “shifted political debate in a very positive direction”.

Her comments coincided with Dennis Canavan, who chaired the Yes Scotland campaign in 2014, criticising the report as over-reliant on the “Scottish establishment”.

The Scottish Socialist Party, which was part of Yes Scotland, also issued an open letter urging the wider Yes movement to reject the “divisive, conservative document”.

The Commission, chaired by corporate lobbyist Andrew Wilson, forecast years of tight public spending to halve the deficit after a Yes vote and recommended keeping the pound.

It has been attacked by former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill, former SNP MP George Kerevan, the Common Weal thinktank, and Yes-leaning commentators Iain Macwhirter, Mike Small, Alex Bell and Darren McGarvey.

A common complaint is the report’s austerity-lite prescription for the early years and binding an independent Scotland to a UK monetary policy over which it had no control.

Mr Bell, a former adviser to Alex Salmond, called the report a “suicide note”; Mr Macwhirter said it was “the last redoubt of crude austerity economics”; and Mr MacAskill suggested the SNP was becoming the “New SNP”, much as Labour became New Labour under Tony Blair.

However writing in the Sunday Herald, Ms Sturgeon said: “The initial response to the commission’s report has been heartening.

“Those within the independence movement who have expressed a desire for a different approach have done so in a constructive manner - I welcome that and look forward to them being a full part of the debate over the summer.”

She also said previous opponents of independence now saw it as more “credible”, as the report was a “frank recognition of the challenges we face and how we overcome them”.

She said: “After spending two years discussing how we mitigate the economic damage caused by Brexit, it is very refreshing to now be discussing the immense opportunities offered by having the full range of powers to take economic decisions tailored to Scotland’s needs. It is a debate based on hope - not despair.”

She said claims the report advocated austerity were “bogus” and Unionist scare stories.

The document offered “clear and solid foundations” to convert No voters to Yes, she said.

Mr Canavan said the Commission’s decision to consult business leaders such as the CBI and Institute of Directors but not any trade unions had been a “grave omission”.

STUC general secretary Grahame Smith said: “Many share Denis Canavan’s concerns, but the STUC is focused on the content of the report and playing an active part in the national conversation about the progressive policies needed to address Scotland’s deep seated and longstanding economic challenges, whether independent or not.”

Ms Sturgeon also tweeted a link to a Financial Times article by economist Professor John Kay, a member of her standing council on Europe, calling it “another example of the Growth Commission report re-energising the debate about the possibilities of independence”.

Prof Kay’s article said an independent Scotland would inherit a share of the UK’s “unpromising fiscal position and lose the benefit of the subsidy from England” of the Barnett Formula.

He said the report had a “strong pro-business focus,” adding: “Any nationalists who believe that independence would mean freedom from budgetary constraints are indulging a fantasy”.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Nicola Sturgeon clearly wants to gloss over splits among independence supporters ahead of the SNP conference later this week. "But to describe the reaction to the Growth Commission report as ‘heartening’ is bordering on the delusional.

“The SNP have alienated many hardcore separatists, but the bigger problem for Ms Sturgeon is that the people of Scotland have no interest whatsoever in another referendum.”

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: "Yet again Nicola Sturgeon has been forced to defend her cuts commission.

"The First Minister says she has been heartened by the response - that response has been senior nationalists like former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill and policy chief Alex Bell skewering the report for promising a decade of austerity.

"Only Labour now offers the anti-austerity economic programme that the people of Scotland want."

SNP business convener Derek Mackay said the party’s members would be heading to their spring conference in Aberdeen this week “in great spirits”.