SCOTLAND could experience food shortages within days of a no-deal Brexit that caused a devastating breakdown in supply chains, according to a leaked official analysis.

The UK government scrambled to distance itself from its own advice, which also warned of national shortages in fuel and medicine, after it was leaked to the Sunday Times.

The paper revealed Whitehall had looked at three scenarios - mild, severe and one referred to as “Armageddon” - for leaving the EU without a deal on trade with the continent.

“In the second scenario, not even the worst, the port of Dover will collapse on day one. The supermarkets of Cornwall and Scotland will run out of food within a couple of days, and hospitals will run out of medicines within two weeks,” a source was quoted as saying.

The plan suggested the government would have to charter planes to fly in medicines.

Although the UK government could waive border checks and tariffs on good entering Britain in the event of a no-deal to ease delays, the EU could still halt goods leaving the UK bound for Europe, creating gridlock at the ports.

The analysis was prepared for the Inter-Ministerial Group on Preparedness, which had been keeping the explosive scenario a closely-guarded secret.

The SNP said the government’s “cavalier” attitude - with the Prime Minister and others insisting no-deal would be better than a bad deal - risked a “Mad Max-style Brexit”.

A spokesman for the Department for Exiting the EU downplayed the scenario outlined.

“A significant amount of work and decision making has gone into our no-deal plans, especially where it relates to ports, and we know that none of this would come to pass."

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Home Secretary Sajid Javid added: “I have to say I don't recognise any bit of that at all and as Home Secretary .. I am deeply involved in 'no deal preparations' as much as I am in getting a deal - I'm confident we will get a deal.

“From the work that I have seen and the analysis that has been done, those outcomes ... I don't think any of them would come to pass.”

Theresa May is due to present details of the UK’s preferred Brexit plan to EU leaders this month, but her cabinet and party remain split over customs and trade arrangements.

The latest idea floated by Brexit Secretary David Davis is a unique arrangement for Northern Ireland, under both UK and EU customs regulations, to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

However DUP leader Arlene Foster warned she would pull support for the Tory government if Northern Ireland had a special status, rather than “parity” with the rest of the UK.

She told Sky News: “I have confidence that she [Mrs May] knows that she cannot bring forward anything that will breach that red line or we simply will not be able to support them."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has demanded border plans within two weeks.

The Prime Minister also came under attack from within her own party on Sunday.

Former International Development Secretary Priti Patel accused the PM and Chancellor Philip Hammond of “negativity” and said they need to push “a better vision for the future”.

However she said they should stay in post and “deliver for the country”.

Tory donor Crispin Odey, a hedge fund manager who has given the party £330,000, called for Brexiter Environment Secretary Michael Gove to replace Mrs May.

Mr Odey told the Observer: "Michael has got lots of attributes that make him a non-traditional Tory. He is very aware that he has to appeal not just to the wealthy, but also more broadly.

"I don't think May can carry Brexit through any more."

SNP Europe spokesperson Stephen Gethins MP said a growing list of problems with Brexit highlighted “the severity and absurdity of the UK government's approach to leaving the EU”.

He said: “With each day that passes it becomes clear that the cavalier attitude of the hard Brexiteers in Theresa May's Cabinet is a danger to us all.

“It's high time Mrs May had the backbone to stand up to the hard Brexiteers in her Cabinet, and focus all resources in getting the best possible deal with the EU. Anything less represents a nightmare scenario and would have a devastating impact, destroying jobs, businesses, incomes, living standards - and even people’s health for decades to come.”

Shadow international trade secretary barry Gardiner said Mrs May’s insistence on exiting the EU customs union would leave the UK a “minnow trying to compete against whales”.