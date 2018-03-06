More than 2200 walkers dressed in kilts pounded the streets of Aberdeen to help raise around £350,000 for local charities.
Aberdeen’s biggest ever Kiltwalk saw 1300 walkers tackle a 26 miles route from Potarch Green, while the rest set out to conquer a 14 miles Big Stroll and a five mile ‘Wee Wander’.
The event, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland, raised funds for 273 charities.
Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation have agreed to add 40% to everything raised by the walkers – boosting the estimated £250,000 raised from the Aberdeen event’s sponsorship by a further £100,000.
It will be added to the 2018 Kiltwalk total, which currently stands at £2.4m. With two further walks still to take place, it’s hoped that the funds raised will eventually top £3m.
The St Andrews to Dundee Kiltwalk will take place on August 19, followed by the Edinburgh walk on September 16.
Sir Tom said: “There is nothing more inspiring than seeing thousands of walkers in a sea of tartan, encouraging each other to cross the finish line to raise a huge amount of money for the causes they care about.”
The 26 miles ‘Mighty Stride’ was led by Tracy Johnstone, 50, from Kingswells, walking for Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life limiting conditions in North east Scotland.
She founded the charity after receiving support for her son Louis, who is severely disabled.
