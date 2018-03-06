STEVEN Gerrard is set to clinch his fourth signing as Rangers boss as Liverpool kid Ovie Ejaria closes in on a move to Ibrox.
Rangers have already completed deals for Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy this summer.
And SportTimes understands a swoop for attacking midfielder Ejaria is now imminent.
Read more: Scotland striker Oli McBurnie still keen on Rangers switch
The 20-year-old playmaker spent time on loan at Sunderland last season and is now set to leave Anfield on a temporary basis once again.
Gerrard officially started as Light Blues boss last Friday and will put his squad through their paces for the first time later this month.
Rangers will head to Spain for a ten day training camp before returning to Glasgow to step up their preparations for the Europa League qualifiers and new Premiership campaign.
Gerrard will be given funds to bolster his Gers ranks this summer and Ejaria is now poised to become the latest Light Blues recruit.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?