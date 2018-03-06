STEVEN Gerrard is set to clinch his fourth signing as Rangers boss as Liverpool kid Ovie Ejaria closes in on a move to Ibrox. 

Rangers have already completed deals for Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy this summer. 

And SportTimes understands a swoop for attacking midfielder Ejaria is now imminent. 

The 20-year-old playmaker spent time on loan at Sunderland last season and is now set to leave Anfield on a temporary basis once again. 

Gerrard officially started as Light Blues boss last Friday and will put his squad through their paces for the first time later this month. 

Rangers will head to Spain for a ten day training camp before returning to Glasgow to step up their preparations for the Europa League qualifiers and new Premiership campaign. 

Gerrard will be given funds to bolster his Gers ranks this summer and Ejaria is now poised to become the latest Light Blues recruit.