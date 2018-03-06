COMEDIAN Lost Voice Guy took home the Britain's Got Talent crown in the finale of the show.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ridley, took the top spot in what was one of the most watched shows of the year.

Hailing from Consett, County Durham, Mr Ridley has cerebral palsy which has left him unable to speak, but he managed to entertain audiences by using his iPad to voice his thoughts.

When he was announced as the winner by host Declan Donnelly - who was without sidekick Ant McPartlin who is still on a break following a conviction for drink driving in March - the comic said he was thrilled.

Speaking using his iPad, he told the millions watching: "I have been blown away by the support. I've got so much love from everyone. I'm really grateful for it all".

He beat Welsh musical funnyman Robert White, who lives in West Sussex, and has previously wowed audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The 41-year-old said he viewed the last year as a farewell to comedy ahead of becoming a full-time teacher in the autumn.

In third place was singer Donchez Dacres, a 61-year-old AA mechanic from Wolverhampton.

Triumphant Mr Ridley takes home £250,000 in cash and a performance slot at this year's Royal Variety Performance in November.