DEACON Blue singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh – and pet dog Alfie – left any thoughts of Raintown well behind for a run in the sun in support of a charity that helps the world’s poorest.
The husband and wife joined hundreds of SCIAF supporters for a 6k Family Fun Run at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell on Saturday.
Money raised by the event – along with others organised by SCIAF this year – are used to help 207,000 people in 27 of the poorest countries free themselves from poverty, hunger, war and disease last year.
Songwriter and BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ricky travelled to Zambia last year to see first-hand how money given to SCIAF is being used.
He said: “Scottish donations - no matter how small - really do make a difference because I’ve seen it with my own eyes. It was fantastic to meet so many people being supported by SCIAF to grow more food, earn an income and have real hope for the future.”
Glasgow East MP David Linden also took part in the run with his wife and two-year-old son.
The event was won by David Cathie, 47, from Strathaven, Lanarkshire, who ran with his wife Theresa and their four children, crossed the finish line after 22 minutes and 34 seconds.
