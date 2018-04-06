JEREMY Corbyn is called on today to reconsider his pro-Brexit position after research showed that the vast majority of Labour voters in Scotland voted Remain.

Ahead of the launch this Friday of the pro-EU Best for Britain’s campaign for a second EU referendum on the final Brexit deal, extensive polling analysis undertaken by the group showed that in Labour’s seven Westminster seats won last year the closest gap between the party’s supporters who voted Remain and Leave in the 2016 referendum was 28 points in Glasgow North East - 53 per cent to 25.

In the 52 Scottish seats, where Labour did not win, its vote had more supporters voting for Britain to stay in the EU than supported leaving the bloc. In these seats the closest gap between Labour Remain and Labour Leave was in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, where there was a two-point difference; 42 to 40. In all the other seats, there was a pro-Remain lead of at least 15 per cent.

The significance of Labour voters north of the border backing Remain so strongly is the potential electoral effect as Mr Corbyn has himself said that come the next General Election, Scotland will “hold the keys” to him winning power.

Labour’s position is to respect the 2016 Leave vote but campaign for Britain to be in a new customs union with the EU. It does not want the UK to be in the single market but, rather, have an as close as possible relationship with it. It does not support a second EU poll.

Best for Britain believes that its analysis shows the Labour leader that a shift towards a more pro-EU stance - and even backing a second vote on membership - would be in line with Labour voters’ thinking and could bring electoral benefits for the Opposition come the next General Election in 2022 given Scotland’s potential significance to the final result.

Eloise Todd, the Best for Britain Chief Executive, said: "These are the results of the biggest research project that Best for Britain has undertaken.

"Our data shows the breakdown of voters by constituency along Leave/Remain lines. Many MPs, especially Labour, have many more Remain supporters than they think and other research suggests Labour Leave voters care much more about issues other than Brexit.

“The Labour Party has more room than it thinks it does to reconsider its Brexit position. Not only is it right for the country, it's also good for the Labour Party in Scotland and across the whole of the UK.

"Doctors, nurses, students and many people across the country now want a people's vote on the terms of Brexit and have the right to stay in the EU: it's time for Labour to deliver that option," she added.

Best for Britain was created by campaigner Gina Miller and is backed by billionaire investor George Soros. It is due to launch its manifesto for a people’s vote on Friday in London.

Other analysis the group did based on the British Election Survey undertaken earlier this year showed:

*the Survey revealed almost 75 per cent of voters, who did not vote in 2016 would now vote Remain if there was another vote;

*Labour had by far the highest percentage among the major parties among those who did not vote, which, it said, could give a “large Remain-based windfall” to Labour if it changed its Brexit position;

*if Labour were to change its position, both the Survey data and the tactical voting analysis from the 2017 election suggested Remain voters were significantly more likely to switch between parties than Leave voters and

*one in seven Labour Leavers would now vote Remain.

Scottish Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale said: “Labour members overwhelmingly support remaining in the EU and want us to stop a hard Brexit.

“Our current position on Brexit is at odds with our membership and at odds with the views of the people of Scotland.

“I want a Labour Government across the UK, and standing up for those who voted Remain is key to that becoming a reality. The outcome of the Brexit negotiations will affect Scotland and the UK for generations to come and that’s why Labour must support a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal,” added the former party leader.