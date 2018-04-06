The seatback route map tracking the Qatar Airways flight to Europe tells the tale of an increasingly intractable Gulf feud.

The Boeing Dreamliner heads north from the Qatari capital Doha up the Gulf and over Iraq, carefully skirting neighbouring Saudi Arabia whose airspace is closed to the small Arabian peninsula state.

Qatar, whose citizens have the highest per capita income in the world, is a pariah in the eyes of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. The four imposed a boycott on trade and travel with the country nearly a year ago, the most serious external threat since independence from Britain in 1971.

They see its greatest sin as ties to Shia Iran, regarded as the existential enemy by Sunni Saudi Arabia as the two states wage a proxy war across the Middle East. Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV station’s Arabic language coverage of controversial issues and unrestrained reporting of the Arab Spring has also stoked tensions in a region where media freedom is limited.

Doha’s sympathy for the Moslem Brotherhood, a moderate Islamist group that Gulf rulers see as a threat to their survival, is another flashpoint. Saudi Arabia and its allies see membership by citizens as the start of a dangerous journey to jihad, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, Gulf-based diplomats say.

The situation is ironic. Qatar was a founding member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, set up in 1981 to bind the Sunni Gulf countries together in the face of growing Shia influence after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

The revolution revived the current Islamic divide after relative harmony since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire after the First World Word. It goes back to Prophet Mohammed’s death in 632 when his followers disagreed over his successor. One group wanted it kept in the family and backed his son-in-law Ali to form what became Shi’at Ali (Shia) or Party of Ali. The other wanted the most pious follower of Mohammed’s practices and beliefs, the Sunnah, who became the Sunnis and make up about 90 per cent of Moslems.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran are jockeying for regional hegemony, Teheran through proxies like the Houthis in Yemen and Hizbollah in Lebanon and with its own troops in Syria supporting President Bashar Al-Assad in his civil war.

Qatar remains defiant. Doha this month hosted a meeting of a Qatar-Iran joint economic committee, the first in 13 years. Support for Qatar’s 37-year-old emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, seems unwavering among residents with his picture widely displayed, even by expatriates.

The country of 2.7 million people of whom only some 300,000 are citizens is running down some overseas investment but forging ahead with a US$200 billion infrastructure programme to boost the economy.

Doha this month also imposed a retaliatory boycott on imports from the four embargo states as battle lines harden. It has also opened the whole real estate market to foreign buyers for the first time and will allow foreigners to own local companies without a local partner, a former requirement.

A recovery in oil prices to more than US$80 per barrel in recent weeks from a 2014 price collapse has been a lifesaver to a country with the world’s third largest proven natural gas reserves and energy is the cornerstone of the economy.

But the Saudi alliance remains equally unwavering though it has trimmed its initial 13 demands to six, including dropping a requirement that Al-Jazeera be closed. Press reports say Riyadh even plans to dig a canal on their joint border, making Qatar an island. The UAE has made it a criminal offence to praise Qatar in public or on social media.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa this this month (May) said: “The information in our hands does not indicate any glimmer of hope for a solution now.”

The dispute has history, with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrawing their ambassadors from Doha for eight months in 2014 in an unprecedented split in the GCC over the role of Islamists in the region.

It has serious implications for the United States’ efforts to build an alliance against Islamist terror and Iran. The US has its regional military headquarters in Qatar but very close ties to the embargo states.

The 2022 FIFA football World Cup is due to be held in Qatar, the first ever in the Middle East and seen as a major coup in Doha.

But to add to Qatar’s challenges, FIFA is considering increasing the number of teams to 48 from the expected 32. That’s beyond even the super-wealthy state’s capacity and may need an embarrassing climbdown and an appeal to neighbours, possible even Iran, for help.

Whether fans flying into Doha can trim their travel times if airlines can route over Saudi Arabia and the UAE is an imponderable that hinges on the mysteries and complexities of Middle East politics.