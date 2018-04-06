DOCTOR Who fans will be able to take a trip back in time through the sci-fi drama’s recent history, as every single episode since its 2005 relaunch has been made available on iPlayer.
Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the role, will play the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord in the new series, which begins later this year. In preparation, viewers can watch all 10 series and special episodes that have aired since the programme’s return to the BBC.
The broadcaster’s programming controller, Dan McGolpin, said: “We’re reinventing the BBC for a new generation and BBC iPlayer is key to that. Bringing back these series of Doctor Who is just part of our offer this summer, giving viewers the chance to uncover or rediscover the Doctor’s previous adventures.”
Christopher Eccleston was the first actor to play the show’s revived titular character, with his sidekick Rose being portrayed by Billie Piper.
Following Eccleston’s departure after one series, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi have all gone on to star as the Doctor.
Doctor Who has been one of the BBC’s biggest successes in recent years. Ratings for every series from 2005 to 2014 averaged between seven and eight million viewers. The new series of Doctor Who will air in the autumn.
