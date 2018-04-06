A stranded sheep spent at least four days on a jagged cliff face after falling about 250 feet, a boat crew said.

The resourceful animal, nicknamed Lucky, was spotted balancing on a ledge on the north Cornwall coast last week – but waters were too choppy to rescue it.

Matt Relton and Pete Harrison, from Newquay, who run wildlife-spotting expeditions along the coastline, said after four days conditions had eased enough for them to get the boat close to the cliff.

Mr Relton, of Odyssey Marine Adventures, said after the rescue on Saturday: “He must have fallen into the sea and clambered on to the ledge – goodness knows how he survived. The sea has been really rough.

The crew after the rescue (Odyssey Marine Adventures/PA)

Lucky had clambered on to a ledge (Odyssey Marine Adventures/PA)

Lucky was on the ledge for at least four days (Odyssey Marine Adventures/PA)

“To our surprise he was there the next day walking around on the little ledge quite happily.

“We grew fond of our little friend and the passengers on our trips were all rooting for him.”

Eventually, with the help of the farmer from whose field the sheep had fallen, the friends managed to rescue him from the rocks.

Mr Relton added: “Lucky was super friendly and seemed to have good sea legs – he seemed delighted to be rescued.”