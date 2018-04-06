THE alleged hitman at the centre of one of Britain’s most extraordinary political scandals has been found living in Surrey more than a year prosecutors declared he was dead.

Former pilot Andrew ‘Gino’ Newton was found living under the alias Hann Redwin by a Sunday newspaper and now faces fresh questioning by the police.

Mr Newton was allegedly hired to kill Norman Scott, the former lover of Liberal party leader Jeremy Thorpe in 1975, but botched the job and only shot Ms Scott’s dog Rinka.

Mr Scott said Mr Newton had turned the gun on him on Bodmin Moor, but it jammed.

Mr Thorpe was acquitted of conspiracy to murder, but his career as an MP was destroyed.

Mr Newton was jailed for two years for killing Rinka.

The BBC One drama A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant as Mr Thorpe, which ended last night, has revived public interest in the case.

A fresh inquiry was launched by Gwent police in 2015, the year after Mr Thorpe’s death.

But it was scrapped in 2017 because the force understood Mr Newton had died.

Mr Scott told the BBC he believed there was a continuing “cover-up” in the case.

The revived police investigation centres on Dennis Meighan, who claims he was offered £13,500 in 1975 - the equivalent of £140,000 today - by Mr Newton and a ‘representative’ of Mr Thorpe to silence Mr Scott.

He told the BBC he had given a statement to the police but it was purged of all references to Mr Thorpe, and so he never gave evidence at the ‘Trial of the Century’ at the Old Bailey.

If Mr Meighan, a school friend of Mr Newton, had given evidence it could have changed the outcome.

Mr Scott, 78, said of Mr Newton: “I just don't think anyone's tried hard enough to look for him. There must be people who knew him and there would surely be a record of him dying. I thought [Gwent Police] were doing something at last, and soon found out that absolutely they weren't, they were continuing the cover up as far as I can see.”