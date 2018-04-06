A LEADING member of prominent hardline Scottish independence group Scottish Resistance has been suspended after he said he was quitting the nationalist cause over the SNP’s new economic prospectus which he describes as "a betrayal".

The move comes after Sean Clerkin of Scottish Resistance revealed to The Herald he would no longer campaign for independence, in the wake of the long-awaited Sustainable Growth Commission report aimed at giving the economic argument for leaving the UK with a series of recommendations on how Scotland could become a prosperous separate nation.

Scottish Resistance says that Sean Clerkin has been suspended following his "stupid statements" to the press and responses to other members in the group "where he is known as Mr Marmite".

It is known that the group had been seeking proof that Mr Clerkin had said he was quitting the Scottish independence cause.

James Scott of Scottish Resistance said that if Mr Clerkin had announced he was turning his back on Scottish nationalism then he faced being "kicked out... as our members motto is 'Never Never Scotias Realm Desert', the words of Robert Burns".

A vote is due to be held on Saturday to vote on whether he remains a member or not.

Mr Clerkin, also a prominent anti-austerity protester, had told the Herald that the Growth report was "the longest suicide note for Scottish independence".

The campaigner, who is known for chasing former Scottish Labour leader Iain Gray into a sandwich shop in 2011 said: "I am walking away. I am withdrawing from the independence movement. That's what it means.

"It is the most depressed I have ever felt politically in terms of campaigning for Scottish independence.

"I feel as though I have been betrayed. I feel as though the leadership of the SNP have betrayed myself and a lot of other people.

"Over the weekend I have had a long long think about it and basically, I am turning my back on independence and that is after a lifetime of commitment of going to meetings and marches. I have been in court on three occasions fighting for Scottish independence.

"I have been arrested for breach of the peace to the point where I cannot get a job, and the bottom line is I have given everything for the cause and I feel absolutely betrayed about this.

"I have not come to this decision lightly. I have campaigned for Scottish independence all my life. This sustainable growth commission report is basically a neo-liberal wet dream for the right wing of the SNP.

"I am not a member of the SNP but I have always supported Scottish independence and the party has always presented itself until recently as a social democratic party, where they get the basics right for working class people, to help tackle poverty, and improve the education and health service.

"I have campaigned all my life for Scottish independence on the basis of social justice.

"But they have made this the blueprint for Scottish independence and it is not something that I can campaign on."

He was critical of proposals to continue to use the pound informally after independence, saying: "There is no Scottish currency, no Scottish central bank, we will not be economically independent. We will be relying on interest rates set by London. Our monetary policy will be set by London. We will not be independent."

The political agitator also strongly criticised plans to embark on a programme of deficit reduction which he feared would lead to "a lot of painful cuts to public services" and a move to a deeper austerity.