The Duke of Sussex has announced the fifth Invictus Games will be staged in the Netherlands in May 2020.

Harry said in a statement that the Hague would be the host city for the latest instalment of the Games, a paralympic-style event for wounded and injured military veterans from across the globe and those still serving.

The duke will travel with his new wife the Duchess of Sussex to Australia in October for the fourth Invictus Games, which will be staged in Sydney.

Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which oversees the delivery of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to announce that the Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan met athletes in training for the games (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

Harry added: “The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support then soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely.”

The duke founded the Invictus Games, staging the first tournament in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, and Toronto last year – and event which was attended by Meghan.

Harry and Meghan attended events at the 2017 Invictus Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Sydney Games, staged from October 20-27, will see more than 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports.

The Hague was selected following a competitive international tender process, with Sir Keith Mills, the Invictus Games Foundation chairman, noting “the bid exemplified the Invictus spirit”.

He added: “Post-War, the Hague has undergone its own process of rebuilding and rehabilitation, a theme many of those competing can intimately relate to.”

Mart de Kruif, a retired Lieutenant General who is chairman of the Hague Games, said: “We are very honoured that the Invictus Games is coming to the Hague.”

He added that “2020 is an important milestone for the Netherlands, marking 75 years since liberation. The Invictus Games provides the perfect opportunity for us to link the past to the present by paying a tribute to wounded, injured and sick

service personnel who served, and are serving, the military.

“These role models have shown that the strength of the human spirit is unbeatable.”