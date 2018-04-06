Good Morning Britain has cheekily provoked BBC Breakfast by putting up a large advertising billboard right outside its rival’s studios.

The ITV morning show, which airs at the same time as its BBC competitor, unveiled its new advertising board outside the BBC Breakfast headquarters in Salford on Monday.

The digital poster shows GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sat at the news desk underneath the words “Not your average breakfast” next to a boiling pot of coffee, as well as a short clip of breakfast food items.

We unveiled our brand new promo today… right outside the BBC Breakfast studio! 😜 @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/8QJUwPGfz3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 4, 2018

Revealing their promotional stunt, Morgan told viewers: “What we thought we’d do for a bit of fun, we were trying to think, where could we put this, on a rolling loop all day long, on a giant digital billboard?

“So we chose… you may recognise this, this is the BBC Breakfast headquarters, up in Salford, Manchester.

“So everyone who arrives at the BBC Breakfast offices today will be confronted by a rolling loop of how brilliant Good Morning Britain is.”

With a laugh, referring to his sparring partner BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Morgan said: “Apparently, Walker isn’t in today.

“But the others (will see it), when they pop up today, (Louise) Minchin, (Charlie) Stayt.

“It’ll start to annoy them once they realise what’s going on. Then they’ll try and get it removed and they can’t legally, it’s there all day.”

Morgan added: “We’ll find out when Walker is back and do it all over again!”

Reid joked: “May their pot of coffee runneth over.”

Both GMB and BBC Breakfast air weekdays from 6am.