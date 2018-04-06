THERESA May is not preparing for a “Brexit Armageddon,” No 10 has insisted as it gave a cast-iron guarantee that Britain would be prepared for all eventualities, including a ‘no deal’ scenario, when it left the EU next March.

At the weekend, it was revealed that Whitehall officials had drawn up scenarios for a no-deal Brexit; a mild one, a severe one and one branded “Armageddon”.

In the case of the middle option, it was suggested the port of Dover would seize up on day one following Brexit Day. Supermarkets in Scotland and Cornwall would run out of food within 48 hours while hospitals would run out of medicines within two weeks.

It was also suggested the UK Government would have to charter aircraft or use the RAF to ferry supplies to the most far-flung parts of the UK, including the Hebrides and the Northern Isles.

Last month, Highways England, in light of concern about the potential chaos at Dover, announced plans to build at least one “lorry-holding area” in Kent to help reduce congestion caused by cross-Channel disruption.

The Department for Exiting the EU[DexEU] confirmed the discussions about a no-deal scenario had taken place but insisted it was “completely false” to suggest that any Doomsday scenario would unfold.

“A significant amount of work and decision-making has gone into our no-deal plans, especially where it relates to ports, and we know that none of this would come to pass,” explained a spokesman.

Asked if the Prime Minister was preparing for Brexit Armageddon, her spokesman said: “Look, the Department for Exiting the EU has said that these claims are completely false. A significant amount of work on decision-making has gone into no-deal plans, especially at it relates to ports and we know none of this would happen.”

Asked, therefore, if the Government was giving a cast-iron guarantee that none of the feared chaos would happen, the spokesman nodded.

He went on: “We have been clear throughout that we will be fully prepared for all scenarios but, equally being clear, that we will secure a good deal because it’s in the interests of both the UK and the EU to do so.”

Asked how Mrs May could give a cast-iron guarantee that Brexit Armageddon would not happen when the UK did not know what the EU would do, the spokesman replied: “We are planning for all scenarios. We will make sure we are fully prepared in the event of any eventuality.”

No 10, asked if the UK Government would share its preparations with business leaders, made clear there was a “constant dialogue” with them; it pointed to the PM’s meeting with the captains of industry last week and her meeting today in Downing St with business leaders.

Given ministers had still not decided on its post-Brexit customs plan, Mrs May’s spokesman was asked how it could give a cast-iron guarantee that a Doomsday scenario could be avoided. He replied: “We will be prepared for all scenarios and eventualities.”

He explained the two ministerial groups continued to “refine” the Government’s two post-Brexit customs options and would be bringing forward their proposals as soon as possible.

Regarding the Government’s planned White Paper on its Brexit plan, the spokesman declined to say if it would be published ahead of the EU Council meeting later this month, stressing how he had “not put a timescale on it”.

He added that there had been “constructive discussions” with Brussels, which were on-going and when it was put to him that Peter Ptassek, the German Brexit co-ordinator, had suggested people should not expect much from the June EU summit, the spokesman replied: “We are working towards reaching agreement in October and the June Council is a staging post towards that.”

Asked what he meant by a “staging post,” he said: “Just that. I don’t have anything specific to add.”

Next week, it is expected that the parliamentary heat will intensify as the MPs are set to consider the Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill, including one for Britain to stay in the European customs union. A combination of Labour, SNP and Liberal Democrat MPs as well as Tory rebels could see the Government defeated.