CHRIS Grayling, the UK Transport Secretary, is due to face the wrath of MPs this afternoon as No 10 made clear the continuing train delays and cancellations faced by passengers in northern England was “totally unacceptable”.

The Secretary of State is due to make a Commons statement about the transport problems caused in the wake of the introduction of temporary timetables designed to halt disruption.

Theresa May’s spokesman said: "We have tremendous sympathy with everyone who has had their rail journey delayed or disrupted. What we have seen had been totally unacceptable."

He insisted the Prime Minister had full confidence in Mr Grayling.

The Northern rail service launched an eight-week interim timetable on Monday, removing 165 trains; some six per cent of services.

Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.

Govia Thameslink Railway[GTR] - which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express - is also running a temporary timetable enabling passengers to "arrange their journeys with greater confidence".

Some 230 daily services have been removed by GTR, which makes up six per cent of scheduled trains.

Northern's policy is for passengers to only claim compensation based on the alternative timetable rather than previous versions.

The reduced timetables failed to stop Monday becoming the start of a third week of rail chaos with the number of trains either cancelled or more than 30 minutes late for Northern and GTR reaching 69[seven per cent] and 102[eight per cent] respectively by 12.30pm, according to the trains.im website.

The timing of all GTR and most Northern trains was changed on May 20 with the launch of new services and capacity.

Since then, hundreds of trains have been cancelled, with Mr Grayling blaming Government-owned Network Rail for delaying the approval of the new timetables amid late-running engineering projects.

Even before the new timetables, Northern services suffered frequent delays and cancellations.

New Network Rail punctuality data shows that between April 29 and May 26, more than one in three [35 per cent] trains on the operator's Lancashire and Cumbria routes were delayed by at least five minutes.

This is the most since Arriva Rail North took over the franchise in April 2016.