The lead singer of Snow Patrol and the architect behind the V&A Dundee are to be given honorary degrees from a university.
Musician Gary Lightbody and designer Kengo Kuma are among 10 people set for such awards from the University of Dundee.
They will join thousands of new graduates inside Caird Hall for the summer graduations between June 20 and 22.
Professor Sir Pete Downes, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: "Our honorary graduates are all inspirational figures who have made great impact in their fields, from founding charities and carrying out groundbreaking research, to designing landmark buildings and reaching the highest levels of the legal world.
"I am particularly pleased that once again we are able to honour those who studied here at Dundee and have gone on to such great things.
"Our aim is to enable our graduates to make a difference in the world and these people have all done that in an extraordinary fashion."
