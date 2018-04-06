Brodie Castle, near Forres in Moray, has seen a massive boost to visitor numbers after recent investment and upgrade by the National Trust for Scotland.

The site’s Playful Garden, an entirely new feature which reflects the history of the castle in a family-friendly way, opened in April this year and is already proving extremely popular.

Thanks to the £2.8 million project, visitor numbers over the last month have already more than doubled on the previous year.

More than 24,000 people have visited the castle since April 30, compared to just under 11,000 for same period in 2017/18.

The number of memberships for the site has also increased from 116 over the same period last year to 660 this year.

Simon Skinner, the trust’s chief executive, said the increase in footfall had “far exceeded expectations”.

The castle, located between Inverness and Aberdeen on the A96, was the ancient seat of the Clan Brodie from 1567 and was given to the care of the NTS in 1989.

Since then, the dilapidated building has gradually been brought back to life by the trust, with the latest upgrade proving to be the most successful yet.

Funding for the garden project was supported by a bequest from the family of wealthy Scottish lawyer and farmer George Anderson.

The new area features giant play equipment and landscaping for families to explore, as well as a quiet area for children with conditions such as autism.

It also features is a giant 6.5m rabbit sculpture.

Elsewhere, Newhailes House, near Musselburgh, has also seen a dramatic increase in visitors following £2.4m of investment.

The upgrade included the installation of “Weehailes” play area for young children and the rebuilding of the site’s walled garden.

Since opening on April 30, total visitor numbers reached a massive 10,266, compared to just 760 over the same period in 2017/18.

The number of memberships has also increased from six to 447.