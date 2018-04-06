COASTGUARDS have warned about the use of inflatable toys and boats on the Scottish coast after they rescued three people who were blown over one mile off shore.

Rescue teams are concerned about a growing number of rescues involving inflatables drifting out to sea.

A yacht raised the latest alert to the Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team at 10.30am after three men an inflatable toy boat were spotted out at sea, two of which were requiring medical attention.

The rescue team said that the yacht brought the casualties back to Ardrossan harbour "as quickly as possible".

One suffered an arm injury and another suffering from the effects of the cold having "been in the water for some time".

It emerged that one of the men had been in the water for around 30 minutes in attempt in an attempt to pullthe inflatable toy boat and its two occupants with him.

It came eight days after two young girls were rescued after their inflatable boat blew out to sea at Irvine beach.

The young girls were around one mile from shore when they were picked up by Troon Lifeboat after being blown away. Just 24 hours earlier a young girl was blown out from Irvine beach to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Her dad, who swam out to rescue her, was also saved by the coastguard.

There have been two further recent call-outs involved an inflatable toy being blown out to sea at Troon and another two persons in an inflatable toy boat being blown out to sea from Ayr beach.

Kevin Paterson, station officer of the Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team, said: "The callout highlights the increasing trend of people being blown out to sea on inflatable toys or boats in an off shore wind.

"This was an extremely lucky escape once again, as it was only by chance a passing yacht spotted the inflatable toy boat and were quickly able to render assistance and contact the coastguard. If the yacht hadn't been passing the outcome would likely have been far worse.

"The persons involved were completely ill equipped for setting out to sea on any sort of vessel with inadequate clothing, no lifejackets or buoyancy aids and no means of calling for help.

"Over the past two weeks we have been involved in a number of rescues involving inflatable toys or boats being used at the coast where people have had a lucky escape - it's only a matter of time until this luck runs out.

"We are pleading with the public to never use these inflatable toys or boats at the coast - they are designed for swimming pools and not the sea."