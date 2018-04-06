UNION leaders have condemned chicken firm executives for 'not being serious' about moves to avoid the closure of its South Lanarkshire factory.

Birmingham-based 2 Sisters, which is the UK's biggest supplier of supermarket chicken, said in February that 900 jobs were at risk at Cambuslang and in the West Midlands due to closures.

The poultry processing plant in Cambuslang, where around 450 people are currently employed, is due to shut down in August.

The union Unite said that since then it had sought to put forward various proposals as an alternative to closure but that "regrettably" the company chose to reject that "and elected to end the consultation".

Unite said they believed there were "still further options to avoid closure".

Scot Walker, Unite convenor at the Cambuslang plant said: "In fact, we believe that the company were never serious about considering alternatives to closure and that the decision to close the site was taken prior to the announcement of the consultation."

The firm had said it is looking to transfer products from Cambuslang to other UK locations including three company factories, while some production will be outsourced to the Bernard Matthews factory in East Anglia.

The food group has said it would give Cambuslang staff the opportunity to move to other factories if they chose to do so.

Unite said that it is currently seeking legal advice with a view to pursuing a "protective award" on behalf of members over and above the redundancy package. If successful this could be up to an additional 90 days pay for its members.

The company was last year the subject of an undercover investigation which revealed food safety breaches, which led to production to be suspended for five weeks at the company’s West Bromwich plant.