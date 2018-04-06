THERESA May has told Donald Trump that US tariffs on EU steel are "unjustified and deeply disappointing", Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister made her views clear to the US President in a 30-minute transatlantic phonecall ahead of the G7 summit in Canada on Friday when Mrs May and other leaders will press Mr Trump to scrap the tariffs or, at the very least, create an exemption for the European Union.

Her spokesman characterised the phonecall as "constructive" and said the two leaders had agreed to discuss the issue further in Quebec later this week.

In the Commons, Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, told MPs he was "disappointed" with the tariffs but added that he hoped once the UK had left the EU "we'll have no problems with a UK exemption".

In a statement, Dr Fox welcomed the EU's decision to take the matter to the World Trade Organisation but raised fears that it could be difficult for the WTO to act.

"The problem with using national security, as has been done in this case, is twofold,” he told MPs.

"Were the United States to be successful, it sets a precedent for others do the same and to use national security as pretext for protectionism, and secondly, it leads the WTO into the realms of having to determine what is and what is not acceptable as a definition for national security, something the WTO has always shied away from."

Addressing the EU's decision to launch counter-tariffs on a variety of US products towards the end of June, Dr Fox refused to say whether the UK would back them.

"We still want to see what the measures themselves are, specifically we have been talking to the Irish government about the issue of bourbon being on the list because of the potential implications for the Scotch whisky industry and the Irish whiskey industry," added the Scot.